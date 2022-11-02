Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit

-
-
At meeting held on 02 November 2022The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 02 November 2022 has approved the expansion cum modernization of the manufacturing facility at Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh) for Glazed Vitrified tiles by increasing 3 MSM per annum.
The project will entail an investment of Rs 80.58 crore and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
