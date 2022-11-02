J K Cements' unit commences operations at new facility at Panna, MP

J K Cements announced that Jaykaycem (Central), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has successfully commenced cement grinding capacity of 2 MnTPA today i.e. 2 November 2022 at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

The clinkerisation is at advanced stage and would to be commissioned shortly.

