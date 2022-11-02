JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nippon Life India Asset Management announced change in CIO

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 January 2023

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the elevation of Sailesh Bhan as its new CIO -Equity effective 1 January 2023, when he takes over the charge from the present CIO - Equity, Manish Gunwani.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU