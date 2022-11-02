Nippon Life India Asset Management announced change in CIO

With effect from 01 January 2023

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the elevation of Sailesh Bhan as its new CIO -Equity effective 1 January 2023, when he takes over the charge from the present CIO - Equity, Manish Gunwani.

