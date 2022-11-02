One 97 Communications allots 2.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
One 97 Communications has allotted 2,16,229 equity shares under ESOP on 01 November 2022.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 64,89,39,327 (consisting of 64,89,39,327 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to 64,91,55,556 (consisting of 64,91,55,556 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each).

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:13 IST

