TCS recognized as a Leader in Industry 4.0 services

Business Standard

Capital Market 

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Industry 4.0 services.

According to the report, TCS has a superior play in providing consulting, design, managed services and support to its clients. Cited as key strengths were its dedicated investments in forming strategic partnerships, establishing labs and developing IPs and solutions to bolster capabilities in IIoT, analytics, AI/ML, simulation robotics and additive manufacturing.

The report also highlighted that clients appreciate TCS for is ease of working, customer sensitivity and focus on delivery speed, as well as the ability to provide end to end support, from design services to managed services and support.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:33 IST

