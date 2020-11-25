JUST IN
Board of Kesoram Industries to consider fund raising options as per approved resolution plan

On 30 November 2020

The Board of Kesoram Industries will meet on 30 November 2020 to consider and approve raising funds either through Issue of Non- Convertible Debentures and/or issue of Equity Shares and/or issue of Zero Coupon Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares as per the Resolution Plan approved In-principle by the Lenders.

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 18:24 IST

