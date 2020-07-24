Board of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

Of Rs 0.25 per share

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt.Serv. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23 July 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity Share (i.e. 2.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)