JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Transport Corporation of India allots 1.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Orient Electric provides operations update

Capital Market 

Orient Electric announced that the Company will follow the above guidelines of the State Government and will keep its plant at Kolkata closed on those days during the weeks as would be declared by the State Government till the above guidelines remain in force.

However, the Pant will remain operative during remaining days of the week following social distancing norms and other applicable regulatory requirements.

The West Bengal State Government has issued guidelines imposing two days lockdown every week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 13:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU