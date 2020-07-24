Orient Electric provides operations update

-
Orient Electric announced that the Company will follow the above guidelines of the State Government and will keep its plant at Kolkata closed on those days during the weeks as would be declared by the State Government till the above guidelines remain in force.
However, the Pant will remain operative during remaining days of the week following social distancing norms and other applicable regulatory requirements.
The West Bengal State Government has issued guidelines imposing two days lockdown every week to contain the spread of COVID-19.
