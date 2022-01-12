Board of Kopran approves allotment of 49.59 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

The Board of Kopran has approved the allotment of 4959999 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 255 per Equity Share (including premium of Rs.245/- per Equity Share) to the allottees of the Preferential Issue.

Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs.43,25,06,060 consisting of 43250606 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.48,21,06,050 consisting of 48210605 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)