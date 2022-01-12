Titagarh Wagons acquires land and infrastructure for ship building at Falta, West Bengal

Titagarh Wagons has acquired the land and infrastructure of Precision Shipyard located in Falta, West Bengal, in an auction of sale conducted by the Union Bank of India.

Titagarh has already been building ships for the Indian Navy, National Institute of Ocean Technology etc., in its shipyard located in Titagarh. However acquisition of the present infrastructure will enable Titagarh to substantially enhance its capability and capacity for the ship-building business.

The new land and infrastructure acquired by Titagarh would remove the biggest constraint that Titagarh faced of being located North of the Howrah bridge, which was limiting both the water draft and air draft available, due to this Titagarh was unable to participate in many tenders.

With this acquisition, Titagarh will be able to functionally merge the 2 facilities at Titagarh and in Falta in order to cater to a much wider range of specialised ship-building activities.

Titagarh currently has an order book for 18 nos. of ships valued at approx. Rs. 400 crore and also building a fast patrol vessel for the Indian Coast Guard under contract from GRSE.

