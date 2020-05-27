Board of KPIT Technologies approves change in CFO and KMP

-
At meeting held on 27 May 2020The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 27 May 2020 has accepted the resignation of Vinit Teredesai from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 12 June 2020. The Board has appointed Priyamvada Hardikar, Senior Vice President & Head of Finance as a Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
