Board of Future Retail approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 650 cr

On 27 May 2020The Board of Future Retail at its meeting held on 27 May 2020 has approved by way of enabling resolution to issue secured /unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 650 crore in one or more tranches from time to time mainly to replace its existing high cost current or near term maturity debts requirements.
