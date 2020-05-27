Indostar Capital Finance allots equity shares and preference shares to BCP V Multiple Holdings

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 1225 crore

Indostar Capital Finance announced that the Board of the company by way of circular resolution has allotted 3,01,72,414 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 1,20,68,966 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each, at a price of Rs 290 per share to BCP V Multiple Holdings on preferential basis for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1225 crore. The preference share will carry a dividend of 10% per annum (calculated on issue price), net of any taxes, and will be converted to 1 (One) equity share per preference share within 18 (eighteen) months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 92,45,49,150 to Rs 1,34,69,62,950.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)