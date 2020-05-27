TCS recognized as Leader and Star Performer for P&C Insurance BPO Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been renamed a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO Services for the second year in a row.

In an assessment of 21 P&C insurance BPO service providers, TCS was among the top three vendors called out for solidifying their market presence with double digit growth. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)