Business Standard

TCS recognized as Leader and Star Performer for P&C Insurance BPO Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been renamed a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO Services for the second year in a row.

In an assessment of 21 P&C insurance BPO service providers, TCS was among the top three vendors called out for solidifying their market presence with double digit growth. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 11:58 IST

