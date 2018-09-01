Board of L T Foods approves proposed investment of India Agri Business Fund in subsidiary

-
At meeting held on 31 August 2018The Board of Directors of L T Foods has approved the proposed investment of up to Rs 140 crore by India Agri Business Fund II Limited in the share capital of Nature Bio Foods (NBFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches in terms of the definitive agreements signed amongst the parties and subject to fulfilment of certain conditions as set out in the definitive agreements.
