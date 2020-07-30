Board of L T Foods decides to dissolve a subsidiary and puts consolidation of international biz on hold

At meeting held on 30 July 2020

The Board of L T Foods at its meeting held on 30 July 2020 has approved the voluntary strike off of one of the subsidiary - SDC Foods India as there was no business in the Company. The Board also decided to keep on hold the scheme of arrangement and consolidation of its international business as the company is still evaluating the feasibility options of the same.

