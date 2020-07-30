TCS to implement unified digital process platform for Vaillant Group

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Vaillant Group, a global leader in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, to streamline the latter's business processes and implement those on a single, digital enterprise process platform to support its business model transformation and future growth.

Family-owned Vaillant Group has a presence in more than 60 countries worldwide. In some markets, the processes are highly localized, resulting in siloed data and individual IT structures.

To support its growth plans, Vaillant Group plans to implement a unified digital process platform that provides a single source of truth for data and enable enterprise agility.

TCS leveraged its contextual knowledge of Vaillant Group's business to propose a future-proof, robust and flexible digital core solution using SAP S/4HANA and Salesforce. The harmonized end-to-end global business processes and better use of data will help Vaillant Group speed up decision-making and support its global market expansion plans. The digital platform will also help the company accelerate its transformation to a digital-first organization.

