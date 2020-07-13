Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval for Rs 239.89 cr

On 11 July 2020

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects in its meeting held on 11 July 2020 have accorded Investment Approval for Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XXIII (ERSS-XXIII), at an estimated cost of Rs 239.89 crore with commissioning schedule within 11 months from the date of investment approval.

