Outcome of board meeting of CARE Ratings

Held on 10 July 2020

The Board of CARE Ratings at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has approved to create, grant, offer, issue and allot from time to time, in one or more tranches, not exceeding 10 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the company as per 'CARE Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020'.

Consequent to the above said creation, grant, offer, issue and allotment of shares as per the above 'CARE Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020', the Board of Directors subject to the approval of shareholders have also accorded their approval for increasing the Authorised equity share capital of the Company from Rs.30 crore to Rs.35 crore for equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each and consequently for amendment of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)