Board of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 29,728 equity shares

Under scheme of amalgamation

The Board of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 05 October 2021 has approved the allotment of 29,728 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Lincoln Parenteral (transferor company) and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals (transferee company) with their respective shareholders and creditors.

Further, 98,58,438 equity shares of transferor company held by the Company (transferee company) shall be cancelled without any act, deeds or instrument.

Accordingly, post the allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 20,02,97,280 dividend into 2,00,29,728 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

