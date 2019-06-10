Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR

has further upgraded its mobile network in NCR with the deployment of 900 on the 900 spectrum.

This will add to the high speed network capacity and enhance indoor network experience for Airtel4G customers.

As part of its network transformation program, Airtel has been deploying network technologies such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over existing spectrum. The company had recently conducted License Assisted Access (LAA) trial over a LIVE network in and recorded speeds of 500 Mbps (appx.) over

Airtel uses a mix of 2300 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 and 900 spectrum bands to deliver a seamless network experience to customers.

