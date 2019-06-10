JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR
Business Standard

Zensar Technologies partners with NetApp and Cisco

Capital Market 

Zensar Technologies announced that it has joined with NetApp and Cisco to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure managed private cloud offering which integrates NetApp storage, Cisco UCS compute/ networking resources, and Zensar's The Vinci Smart Autonomics Platform to deliver a feature rich private cloud for our customers.

As part of the FlexPod Managed Private Cloud (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private cloud infrastructure to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service. Zensar is showcasing its Managed Private Cloud Services at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU