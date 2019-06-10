Zensar Technologies partners with NetApp and Cisco

-
Zensar Technologies announced that it has joined with NetApp and Cisco to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure managed private cloud offering which integrates NetApp storage, Cisco UCS compute/ networking resources, and Zensar's The Vinci Smart Autonomics Platform to deliver a feature rich private cloud for our customers.
As part of the FlexPod Managed Private Cloud (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private cloud infrastructure to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service. Zensar is showcasing its Managed Private Cloud Services at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
