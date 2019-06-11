Talwalkars commences operations of DLL Talwalkars Club in Pune

-
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness along with its partners UK based David Lloyd Leisure (DLL), Europe's leading and fastest growing, health, fitness and racquets group - announced initial membership opening of its first club in India in Mid- August 2018.
Spread across ~1.2 acres in Wakad, Pune, the club promises to meet international standards. The Club team also made a unique invitation to the members of the inner circle of Pune and Mumbai. The initial club membership is priced between Rs.80,000 to Rs.15 lakhs. Overall the Club pre-sales were seen garnering good response.
The operations team of the club has been recruited and support for training and operational excellence is being provided by the David Lloyd Clubs team from the UK.
The company is innovatively packaging and facilitating coaching programmes catering age groups. The club will offer a wide range of international standard sports and fitness facilities. Including a heated outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, racquets facilities inclusive of tennis, squash and Badminton, a multi-purpose hall, gym and 3 group exercise studios which will host classes like Spinning, Zumba and Yoga. These will be complimented by a range of leisure facilities including two kids activity rooms, a kids soft play zone, billiards room, spa, adult and business lounges and 3 distinctive dining areas; Poolside cafe, The Clubroom and a roof top Global Bar and Restaurant.
