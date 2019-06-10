JUST IN
Board of Worth Investment & Trading Co appoints CEO, CFO and CS
Hinduja Global Solutions partners with Hello Customer to access CX market

Hinduja Global Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Hello Customer, a pioneering company in Artificial Intelligence and Customer Experience.

The partnership will strengthen both organisations in their mission to help companies become truly customer-centric.

HGS and Hello Customer operate on the guiding principles that being brilliant at the basics and putting the customer first are both critical to protecting and building customer relationships and enhancing brand reputation. This new partnership will unlock competitive advantage for clients, ultimately setting them up for growth.

The partnership enables Hello Customer to access international and mature CX markets, alongside an established global leader.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:31 IST

