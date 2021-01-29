Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 January 2021

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 28 January 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Resignation of Dhananjay Mungale (DIN: 00007563) as Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 1 April 2021.

Appointment of Dr. Anish Shah (DIN: 02719429) as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 2 April 2021.

Appointment of Dr. Rebecca Nugent (DIN: 09033085) as an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 5 March 2021.

Appointment of Amit Raje (DIN: 06809197) as a Non-Executive NonIndependent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)