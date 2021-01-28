Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone raises 10 year bullet USD 500 mn

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone successfully priced a USD 500 million 10 years bullet senior unsecured USD note issuance at a fixed coupon of 3.10 % on 26 January 2020.

The offering received tremendous participation from marquee investors across key markets and geographies which enabled the order book to build around 6x leading to tightening of spreads and pricing under fair value.

This was the second issuance for APSEZ and third for the port vertical company of Adani Group in the current financial year with total issuance amounting to over USD 1.50 billion.

