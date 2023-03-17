JUST IN
Jubilant receives additional funding from Govt. of Canada for expansion of Montreal facility

Jubilant Pharmova today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant HollisterStier, a leading Canada-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization (CMO), has received approval from the Government of Canada to provide, through its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) program, a partially repayable loan of CAD 23.8 million to fund the CAD 108 million capacity expansion at the Montreal manufacturing facility.

This loan is in addition to earlier announced CAD 25 million loan committed by the Province of Quebec, for the same expansion project. This expansion project is aimed at upgrading the company's Montreal facility and to increase its fill and finish capacity by over 100%.

This expansion project of the ~40,000 square feet facility will result in world-class sterile manufacturing site, offering a wide range of fill and finish capabilities with flexibility in dose forms and batch sizes. The state of the art technology and equipment will comprise of high-speed vial filling with an isolator barrier system, freeze drying, and a flex line capable of handling syringes, vials, and cartridges.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 09:03 IST

