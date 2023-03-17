Va Tech Wabag wins Rs 800 cr order from Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth about Rs. 800 crore towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) for Reconstruction, Expansion and Operation of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 Million Litres per Day (MLD) at Pagla in the City of Dhaka, Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA). The project is funded by Multi-lateral Funding Agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP).

The scope of the project includes Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of the 200 MLD STP followed by Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 60 months. This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, fuelled by city's growing needs

