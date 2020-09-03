Board of Marksans Pharma appoints director

At meeting held on 03 September 2020

The Board of Marksans Pharma at its meeting held on 03 September 2020 has appointed Dr. Meena Rani Surana, subject to approval of the members at a general meeting, as an Independent Woman Director of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 3 September, 2020 not liable to retire by rotation.

