Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announces appointment of directors

With effect from 02 September 2020

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced the appointment of Tapan Ray, IAS (Retd.) (DIN :00728682), Dr. Ravindra Harshadrai Dholakia (DIN:00069396), Gauri Kumar, IAS (Retd.) (DIN:01585999), and Sudhir Kumar Jain (DIN :03646016) as Non-Executive Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 02 September 2020.

