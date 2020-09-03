JUST IN
Board of CreditAccess Grameen approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr via equity issue

On 03 September 2020

The Board of CreditAccess Grameen at its meeting held on 03 September 2020 has approved issue of equity shares by way of permissible mode(s) including but not limited to private placement and/or follow-on public offering and/or preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, or any combination thereof up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 crore.

