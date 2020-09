Majesco has allotted 195,931 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to employees, who exercised their vested options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

Resultantly, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to 2,96,12,825 equity shares amounting in aggregate to Rs. 14,80,64,125/-

