Board of Mastek approves provision of corporate guarantee to subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Board of Mastek approves availing SBLC facility to secure credit for Mastek Inc.
Board of Mastek to consider issue of shares as purchase consideration for CCPS of Mastek Enterprise Solutions
Mastek gains after strategic investment in VolteoEdge
Mastek consolidated net profit declines 12.85% in the December 2022 quarter
Mastek slides after Q3 PAT drops 19% QoQ to Rs 64 cr
-
At meeting held on 17 January 2023The Board of Mastek at its meeting held on 17 January 2023 has approved providing the Corporate Guarantee of up to GBP 26.5 million (equivalent INR) to Bank, on behalf of Mastek (UK), its Wholly Owned Subsidiary to enable it to avail of the Credit facility as and when needed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU