Board of Mastek approves provision of corporate guarantee to subsidiary

At meeting held on 17 January 2023

The Board of Mastek at its meeting held on 17 January 2023 has approved providing the Corporate Guarantee of up to GBP 26.5 million (equivalent INR) to Bank, on behalf of Mastek (UK), its Wholly Owned Subsidiary to enable it to avail of the Credit facility as and when needed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)