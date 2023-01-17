Board of Mastek approves preferential allotment of 3.20 lakh equity shares

-
At meeting held on 17 January 2023The Board of Mastek at its meeting held on 17 January 2023 has approved the allotment of 320,752 equity shares having face value of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five) each fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 1,856 per equity share including a premium of Rs. 1,851 per share in dematerialised form as part consideration. Further, the Company is also in the process of discharging the balance consideration for the acquisition of 33,446 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of its Subsidiary, Mastek Enterprise Solutions (MESPL).
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 30,413,291 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 152,066,455.
