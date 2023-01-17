Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

At meeting held on 17 January 2023

The Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis at its meeting held on 17 January 2023 has approved issuance of senior, rated, listed, secured, redeemable, principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs. 100 crore, on a private placement basis in one or more tranche(s).

