Capital India Finance provides corporate guarantee for subsidiary

Capital India Finance has on 17 January 2023, accorded approval for providing corporate guarantee for an amount not exceeding Rs 12 crore in favour of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for securing the facility to be availed by Capital India Home Loans, a material subsidiary of the Company.
