Edelweiss Financial Services' public issue of NCDs gets oversubscribed

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL), today announces that the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

The Tranche I Issue has seen a considerable subscription in the Retail segment with a total collection of Rs 256.07 crore against the reserved portion of Rs. 80 crore on the Base Issue Size.

The Tranche I Issue saw good interest from its existing NCD investors, demonstrating continued trust and faith in the group.

EFSL decided to do an early closure of the Tranche I Issue on 16 January 2023 against the scheduled Tranche I Issue closure on 23 January 2023.

