Board of Zensar Technologies approves mutual termination of investment agreement with Marina Holdco

The Board of Zensar Technologies has approved mutual termination of the Investment Agreement (Agreement) dated 29 October 2015 entered between Marina Holdco (FPI) (Marina) and the Company.

Following therefrom, Shashank Singh (DIN: 02826978), non-executive director, who was a nominee of Marina on the Board, has resigned from the Board and its committees, pursuant to the termination of the Agreement, and shall cease to hold office of director effective from close of business hours on 10 December 2021.

