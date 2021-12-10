Alembic Pharmaceuticals invests in RIGImmune Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) has announced today that it has made strategic investment in RIGlmmune Inc., a biopharmaceutical research company co-founded by two prominent Yale University professors.

RIGlmmune Inc. was founded by Dr. Anna Pyle and Dr. Akiko Iwasaki. Dr. Pyle is a Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale University and an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She is a pioneer in the field of RNA biochemistry.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki is a Professor in the Department of Immunology and a Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University. She is also an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a pioneer in the field of immunology.

RIGlmmune Inc. is focused on the development of RNA based therapies for viral diseases and oncology applications by targeting the innate immune target, RIG-I. RIGlmmune will utilize the proceeds of the series seed round to further the development of therapeutic oligonucleotides developed by Dr. Pyle and Dr. Iwasaki.

Alembic has acquired preferred stock in RIGlmmune amounting to a 19.97% post money stake in the first closing of the series seed round that was completed recently.

