Board of Minda Industries approves investment of EUR 15 mn in FRIWO AG, Germany

At meeting held on 10 December 2021The Board of Minda Industries at its meeting held on 10 December 2021 has approved to invest directly or through its overseas subsidiary in FRIWO AG, a public listed company in Germany, for a total value of EUR 15 million at market linked prices to have a majority stake in FRIWO. This investment is subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India under Overseas Direct Investment guidelines and other approval, if any required.
