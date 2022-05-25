SpiceJet and Credit Suisse AG conclude settlement of dispute

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet partners with Axis Bank to launch co-branded credit card
SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada
MetroMedi launches MetroMedi Relief platform for mental and sexual heath wellness on customer demand
Policybazaar launches AI-enabled WhatsApp bot for smooth claim settlement in group health insurance
NYKAA rises following settlement of litigation with L'Oreal
-
SpiceJet and Credit Suisse AG have signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with regard to the pending dispute between the two parties.
The settlement and consent terms, which was executed on 23 May 2022, has also been filed before the Supreme Court of India for final orders.
SpiceJet had already provided Bank Guarantee of US $5million on the direction of the Hon'ble Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the Company. The settlement involves payment of certain amount upfront and balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline.
The settlement with Credit Suisse follows SpiceJet's successful settlements and performances therein with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (DHC), Boeing,CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation and Avolon and provides an impetus to normalisation,growth and expansion of the airline.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU