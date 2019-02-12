Outcome of board meeting of Tree House Education & Accessories

-
ALSO READ
Real Estate platforms helping tenants with end to end solutions
Dilip Kumar a lessee, not tenant of Bandra bungalow: Trustees
Freehold land will empower citizens, boost Noida's real estate, say experts
The Highs and Lows of Indian Real Estate in 2018 - ANAROCK Report
Delhi court convicts landlord for failing to do police verification of his tenant
-
Held on 12 February 2019The Board of Tree House Education & Accessories at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has considered and approved the following -
Authorisation of Jugal Shah Additional Director of the Company to endorse the 'Agreement to Sale' and 'Supplementary Agreement to Sale' entered by the company with 'SHIWALAY ASSOCIATES' for R.S. No.49 having City Survey No. 792, non- agricultural land situated at Atladara, Vadodara.
Appointment of Amita Sachin Karia (DIN: 07068393) as additional Director in the Category of Independent Director.
Receipt of advance of Rs 300 lakhs against the land at Goregaon Mumbai towards legal due diligence of the property.
Surrendered of its right in immovable property at Flat No. 402, Orchid Residency and receipt of advance of Rs. 35 lakhs for surrender of Right in property subject to legal due diligence of the property.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU