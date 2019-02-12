JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GNFC slumps after weak Q3 earnings
Business Standard

Outcome of board meeting of Tree House Education & Accessories

Capital Market 

Held on 12 February 2019

The Board of Tree House Education & Accessories at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has considered and approved the following -

Authorisation of Jugal Shah Additional Director of the Company to endorse the 'Agreement to Sale' and 'Supplementary Agreement to Sale' entered by the company with 'SHIWALAY ASSOCIATES' for R.S. No.49 having City Survey No. 792, non- agricultural land situated at Atladara, Vadodara.

Appointment of Amita Sachin Karia (DIN: 07068393) as additional Director in the Category of Independent Director.

Receipt of advance of Rs 300 lakhs against the land at Goregaon Mumbai towards legal due diligence of the property.

Surrendered of its right in immovable property at Flat No. 402, Orchid Residency and receipt of advance of Rs. 35 lakhs for surrender of Right in property subject to legal due diligence of the property.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements