Board of TCM authorizes acquisition of Edayar Zinc shares

At meeting held on 12 February 2019

The Board of TCM authorized Joseph Varghese, Managing Director to negotiate, finalize the terms and conditions of the proposed potential acquisition of Edayar Zinc shares within TCM and sign on behalf of the Company the final Term Sheet" for the said potential acquisition and also in all necessary documents.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 12:20 IST

