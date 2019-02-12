JUST IN
Board of J D Orgochem accepts resignation of Chairman & MD

At meeting held on 11 February 2019

The Board of J D Orgochem at its meeting held on 11 February 2019 has accepted the resignation of Mahendra Krushnakumar Kothari (DIN: 00183613) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company effective from closure of business hours on 11 February, 2019 due to his personal commitments and other engagements.

