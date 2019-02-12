Tata Motors Group global wholesales drop 12% January 2019

Group global wholesales in January 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 100,572 nos., lower by 12%, as compared to January 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in January 2019 were at 40,886 nos., lower by 9% over January 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in January 2019 were at 59,686 nos., lower by 15%, compared to January 2018.

Global wholesales for were 41 ,676 vehicles (*JLR number for January 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 2,712 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,904 vehicles, while wholesales for the month were 28,772 vehicles.

*CJLR- It is a JV between JLR and and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

