Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services approves change in directorate

On 12 September 2020

The Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services on 12 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Chandrashekhar Karnik (DIN : 00003874) as Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the company with effect from 16 September 2020. The Board has accepted the resignation tendered by Rekha Shah with effect from 01 October 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)