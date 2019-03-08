Board of Nakoda Group of Industries approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 08 March 2019The Board of Nakoda Group of Industries met on 08 March, 2019 at the registered office of the company and approved the following:-
Appointment of Rahul Mahadeorao Mohadikar having DIN: - 08373443 as the Non - Executive Independent Director on the board of Nakoda Group of Industries w.e.f. 08 March 2019.
The board have considered and approved the resignation of Vinod Chaturbhuj Jain having Din: - 01141827 from the post of Independent Director of the company w.e.f 08 March 2019.
