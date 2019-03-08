Board of Nakoda Group of Industries approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 08 March 2019

The Board of Nakoda Group of Industries met on 08 March, 2019 at the registered office of the company and approved the following:-

Appointment of Rahul Mahadeorao Mohadikar having DIN: - 08373443 as the Non - Executive Independent Director on the board of Nakoda Group of Industries w.e.f. 08 March 2019.

The board have considered and approved the resignation of Vinod Chaturbhuj Jain having Din: - 01141827 from the post of Independent Director of the company w.e.f 08 March 2019.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 19:05 IST

