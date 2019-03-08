Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends interim dividend

-
Of Rs 5.83 per sharePower Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7 March 2019, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 5.83 per equity Share (i.e. 58.3%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
