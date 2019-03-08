JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NHPC gets CCEA approval for construction of Kiru HE Project in J&K

Market snaps 4-day rising streak
Business Standard

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends interim dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 5.83 per share

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7 March 2019, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 5.83 per equity Share (i.e. 58.3%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements