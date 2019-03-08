JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Turnover in F&O segment drops

Board of Frontier Informatics approves application for obtaining EOU status
Business Standard

Varun Beverages inaugurates its greenfield production facility at Pathankot

Capital Market 

Varun Beverages inaugurated its greenfield production facility at Pathankot.

This facility will create in-house production capacity for Tropicana fruit juices, dairy based products, carbonated soft drinks, Aquafina water, Gatorade and Lipton ice tea. Spread over ~41 acres in Pathankot district of Punjab, it will be the first fully backward integrated facility in India to manufacture the complete range of above products at a single location.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements