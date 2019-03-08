Varun Beverages inaugurates its greenfield production facility at Pathankot

-
Varun Beverages inaugurated its greenfield production facility at Pathankot.
This facility will create in-house production capacity for Tropicana fruit juices, dairy based products, carbonated soft drinks, Aquafina water, Gatorade and Lipton ice tea. Spread over ~41 acres in Pathankot district of Punjab, it will be the first fully backward integrated facility in India to manufacture the complete range of above products at a single location.
