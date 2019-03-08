JUST IN
Board of Frontier Informatics approves application for obtaining EOU status

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 08 March 2019

The Board of Frontier Informatics at its meeting held on 08 March 2019 has approved obtaining 100% EOU status for the Company to carry on the activities related to software exports and proposed to make an application to Software Technology Parks of lndia (STPI) Hyderabad, Telangana.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 17:08 IST

